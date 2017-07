Love Talking: Who Do You Love? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about preparing for marriage. Often, people’s energies are focused on everything but their spouse and their marriage as they prepare to get married. You have to prepare yourself for the marriage you want and the life you want to have just as much as you do for the wedding itself.

Erica tells the story of her own wedding, which was beautiful and even covered in magazines. But the first few years following it were really, really, hard, because she didn’t prepare for one bit of it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this inspiring message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

