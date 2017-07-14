Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chloe x Halle Talk Issues That Black Women Are Facing & Supporting Other Women

The Light NC staff

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment


Chloe x Halle may be young, but they definitely have old souls. The artists performed at Essence Festival 2017 and had some moments to chat with me about the issue Black women are facing that’s most important to them, being underestimated for their age, and supporting other Black women. You don’t want to miss this lively interview with Beyoncé‘s musical picks.

DON’T MISS:

Essence Atkins Talks Natural Hair In The TV Industry, Wanting To Work With Issa Rae, And More

The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Talk Loving Black Women, How White People Can Be Better Allies And More

The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Talk Important Themes From Season 5

Summer portrait of excited afro american young woman

16 Summer Outfit Inspirations From Black Women You Need To Follow On Instagram

13 photos Launch gallery

16 Summer Outfit Inspirations From Black Women You Need To Follow On Instagram

Continue reading 16 Summer Outfit Inspirations From Black Women You Need To Follow On Instagram

16 Summer Outfit Inspirations From Black Women You Need To Follow On Instagram

You wanna be summertime fine when you are styling in these streets. Whether you are heading to Essence Fest or brunch with your besties, we have you covered with 16 outfits from some of your favorite Black bloggers, influencers, and #TeamBeautiful that will give you outfit inspiration (and you need to follow).


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 22 hours ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 week ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 week ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 2 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 2 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 1 month ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 1 month ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 months ago
05.01.17