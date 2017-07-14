Chloe x Halle Talk Issues That Black Women Are Facing & Supporting Other Women



Chloe x Halle may be young, but they definitely have old souls. The artists performed at Essence Festival 2017 and had some moments to chat with me about the issue Black women are facing that’s most important to them, being underestimated for their age, and supporting other Black women. You don’t want to miss this lively interview with Beyoncé‘s musical picks.

DON’T MISS:

Essence Atkins Talks Natural Hair In The TV Industry, Wanting To Work With Issa Rae, And More

The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Talk Loving Black Women, How White People Can Be Better Allies And More

The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Talk Important Themes From Season 5