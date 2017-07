True Hollywood Bible Stories: The Prophet, The Bad Kids & The Bear [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the True Hollywood Bible Stories, Erica Campbell and GRIFF tell the story in 2 Kings 2:23. Elijah was on the way to Bethlehem, when a bunch of kids crossed his path in order to judge and ridicule him. But they picked the wrong man, because he was a man of God, and had Him on his side to combat their negativity.

Click on the audio player to hear them tell the story, with the help of Warryn Campbell, and the Campbell children, in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

