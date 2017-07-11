Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Be Comfortable In Your Gift [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains why comparing yourself to someone else is never good. When you compare yourself, you stop trying to be who you are. But God has given you everything you need to be who you are; there is no sense in looking at others and trying to attain what they have.

You have to rest in who God called you to be, not what somebody else is. Let go of the comparisons- they are the tool of the enemy. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

