Bill Cosby Heading Back To Court In November

Last month a judge declared Cosby’s case a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict on sexual assault charges in the Andrea Constand case. Now the case has been rescheduled to be retried.

The District Attorney Montgomery County in Pennsylvania tweeted that the trial date has been set for Nov. 6, 2017.

The 79-year-old entertainer was accused of drugging and molesting Constand, a former Temple University worker, in 2004.

