GRIFF On Why Fourth Of July Fireworks Aren’t Enjoyable For Everyone [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell and GRIFF were talking about the Fourth of July festivities, which includes one of America’s favorite pastimes: fireworks. Erica Campbell caught a post from a Veteran who cautioned everyone to consider those who might be suffering from PTSD, which may be aggravated by the fireworks. GRIFF expanded on this, and why it can be hard for Veterans to deal with a simple staple of the summertime.

It’s not only Veterans, however, who struggle with fireworks. Your pets, too, probably aren’t enjoying it so much. GRIFF explains what he does for his dog when the fireworks pop off, and what you can do for your anxious pets. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interesting discussion on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

