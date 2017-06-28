Healthy Ever After: Debra Peek-Haynes On Getting Healthy To Get Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Debra Peek-Haynes is the First Lady of Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas. She is the founder of Debra’s Healing Kitchen, and has traveled the world conducted cooking demonstrations on how to cook delicious healthy food. In this edition of Healthy Ever After, she talks with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about how she arrived on this healthy food journey after learning that she had less than a 5% chance of getting pregnant. She finally connected with a holistic physician who told her that her eating habits would have to change.

Now, she is the author of the book, “The Beginner’s Guide To Healthy Living.” She talks about how she made the necessary changes to her diet in order to heal and have her daughter, who is now 24 years old. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this motivating interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

