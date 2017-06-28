Get Up Erica
Debra Peek-Haynes On What She Got Rid Of To Make Her Household Healthy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Before her 24-year-old daughter was born, First lady Debra Peek-Haynes had just a 5% chance of getting pregnant. But she linked up with a holistic doctor and changed her eating habits, and eventually she healed and was able to have a child. But what exactly did she do to accomplish all of that?

Well, it certainly didn’t happen overnight. But Debra shares some of the food items she got rid of in her pantry, and what she replaced them with, so her body could have a fresh and healthy re-start. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from this helpful interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

