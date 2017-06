Ericaism: Be A Lady [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell shares a valuable piece of advice about her womanhood. She explains that the enemy is always trying to get a woman to lie down for just anybody. Erica explains that, as a lady, it is important to guard somethings and keep them to yourself.

Follow @GetUpErica

A grown woman treats herself like something to be valued. It also important, Erica notes, to show the younger generation of girls how a real lady carriers herself. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Miss It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Are You Being Used? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: What Are You Teaching Your Kids? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]