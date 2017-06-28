National News
Home > National News

Serena Poses Her Pregnant Belly For Vanity Fair

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

 

Serena Williams revealed her pregnant belly in a nude photo that’s featured on the cover of the most recent issue of Vanity Fair… she is covering her breast with her hand and other privates are not directly seen.

In her interview with Vanity Fair she says, “If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world.”

She is having the baby with her fiance, the Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

 

Read more and see the photo at theguardian.com

Serena Williams , Serena Williams nude , vanity fair

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 3 weeks ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 4 weeks ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 1 month ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 months ago
03.31.17