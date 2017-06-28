Serena Poses Her Pregnant Belly For Vanity Fair

Serena Williams revealed her pregnant belly in a nude photo that’s featured on the cover of the most recent issue of Vanity Fair… she is covering her breast with her hand and other privates are not directly seen.

In her interview with Vanity Fair she says, “If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world.”

She is having the baby with her fiance, the Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Read more and see the photo at theguardian.com

