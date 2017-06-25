Fashion Tips: Kym Lee On Skin Rejuvenation [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kym Lee has done makeup for Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Mary Mary and more! On this Fashion Friday, she talks about the usefulness of at-home beauty treatments for rejuvenating the skin, especially after traveling, and being in the sun and heat. She recommends starting out with a charcoal mask, in order to clear things up instead of covering them up. While charcoal masks can seem intimidating, she explains, the benefits are truly amazing.

Plus, Kym also talks about treating the eye area to ease redness and puffiness. She also addresses the importance of sunscreen- for black people too, contrary to popular belief. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

