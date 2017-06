Fashion Tips: A Strong Foundation Completes Your Wardrobe [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On this Fashion Friday, Misty Anderson, Erica Campbell‘s executive assistant, comes through with some great tips for completing your wardrobe. Sometimes, she explains, we are searching for the right accessory to top of our ensemble. But accessories may not be necessary with the right foundation on the person in the outfit.

It’s not always about the material items, but rather, the heart-check and soul-check which fuels the light that you are emitting. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

