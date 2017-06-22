Get Up Erica
Maurette Brown-Clark On When She Realized She Could Really Sing [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
TJ and GRIFF ask guest-host Maurette Brown-Clark all about herself! She reveals what college she went to, and what she studied. She also explains how she figured out she could really sing after going to college. She talks about being married for 24 years, and where her favorite place on the first of the earth is.

Maurette also talks about her cooking skills, what her best dish is, and what’s her favorite thing to do with her husband. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

