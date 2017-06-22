Maurette Brown-Clark On When She Realized She Could Really Sing [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

TJ and GRIFF ask guest-host Maurette Brown-Clark all about herself! She reveals what college she went to, and what she studied. She also explains how she figured out she could really sing after going to college. She talks about being married for 24 years, and where her favorite place on the first of the earth is.

Follow @GetUpErica

Maurette also talks about her cooking skills, what her best dish is, and what’s her favorite thing to do with her husband. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Anthony Brown Explains How Maurette Brown-Clark Opened Doors For Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Maurette Brown-Clark: Don’t Forget About God’s Grace [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Maurette Brown-Clark On Letting Your Kids Lean On God, And Not Just You [EXCLUSIVE]