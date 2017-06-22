Eric Garner’s Family Awaits Justice In Form Of Federal Charges

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Eric Garner’s Family Awaits Justice In Form Of Federal Charges

Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, expressed frustration Wednesday as the DOJ said the investigation of NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo would continue.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

It has been nearly three years since Eric Garner, an unarmed Black New York City man, died after police officer Daniel Pantaleo used an illegal chokehold on him on July 17, 2014. Garner’s death was etched into national memory when his final words, “I Can’t Breathe,” became a rallying cry for Black Lives Matter and people of color brutalized by police officers.

Needless to say, Garner’s family has patiently waited for justice and charges to be brought against Pantaleo, who was previously disciplined by the NYPD for abusing his authority during an unnecessary stop-and-frisk incident in 2012. But where are the answers that the family needs?

The Department of Justice met with Garner’s relatives during a closed meeting Wednesday, reports the NY Daily News. Instead of offering a decision on whether to prosecute any of the officers involved in the Black father’s death, officials could only say that their investigation was still active. “We shouldn’t have to wait like this,” said Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, who added that the continuing probe was “frustrating.”

Civil rights icon Al Sharpton also attended the meeting, saying, “The bad news is we were not told that they’re going to move forward a prosecution.” Sharpton joined other civil rights activists and Garner’s family to pressure federal authorities to bring a case against Pantaleo after a state probe ended without charges made against the officer, writes the News.

Garner was stopped by Staten Island, New York police, who accused him of selling loose and untaxed cigarettes, in July 2014. Pantaleo was seen on a bystander’s cellphone video putting Garner, who refused to be handcuffed, into a chokehold, which is banned under NYPD policy. Garner, who had asthma, is heard gasping “I can’t breathe.” He was later pronounced dead, and a medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused in part by the chokehold.

A Staten Island grand jury cleared the officers involved in Garner’s death of criminal wrongdoing, but federal authorities launched their own investigation, reports NBC New York. And a year after the Black father’s death, New York City settled with the family for nearly $6 million.

Despite being discouraged, Carr said, she is hopeful that an indictment will be made. “Always, no matter how dim it looks, I’m going to be confident,” Carr said, according to NBC.

SOURCE: The Associated PressNY Daily NewsNBC New York

SEE ALSO:

Court Questions Lawyers In Eric Garner Case

Two Years After Eric Garner &amp; Mike Brown, Here We Are Again

Eric Garner Protest

One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

14 photos Launch gallery

One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

Continue reading One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 weeks ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 3 weeks ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 4 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 months ago
03.31.17