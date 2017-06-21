Faith Walking: Canton Jones On When Faith Makes You Move [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Canton Jones delivered a powerful Faith Walk, inspired by Luke, chapter 8. Canton speaks about the story about the woman who was ailing from an issue of blood for 12 years, and she was determined to get to Jesus and touch the hem of his garment to be made whole.

Canton explains that sometimes, your faith will get you to make a move. Walking by faith doesn’t mean we always sit and wait on God- because sometimes God is waiting on you. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

