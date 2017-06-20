Tiger Woods Getting Professional Help To Manage Medications

Tiger Woods was arrested on Memorial Day on suspicion of DUI but Woods says it was all due to a combination of medications he was taking after back surgery. Woods says he’s receiving “professional help” to manage medication for back pain and a sleep disorder.

“I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding, especially the fans and players on Tour.”

