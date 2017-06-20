National News
Tiger Woods Getting Professional Help To Manage Medications

Melissa Wade
Tiger Woods speaks during a press confer

Source: WILLIAM WEST / Getty

Tiger Woods was arrested on Memorial Day on suspicion of DUI but Woods says it was all due to a combination of medications he was taking after back surgery.

Woods says he’s receiving “professional help” to manage medication for back pain and a sleep disorder.

 The 41-year-old Woods, who is recovering from a fourth back operation since April 2014, said in a statement Monday: “I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and sleep disorder.
“I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding, especially the fans and players on Tour.”
Read more at CNN.com
