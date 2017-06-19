Shawn Bigly On How He Came Up With “You Saved Me” While Watching Netflix [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Shawn Bigly is what Maurette Brown-Clark and GRIFF describe as a “singer’s singer.” He is the creative arts director of his church, Right Direction Church International. his a songwriter, teacher and mentor, and he chatted with Maurette & GRIFF about his new song, “You Saved Me”. GRIFF talks about his personal experience when he first saw Shawn perform.

Follow @GetUpErica

Shawn reveals how he came up with the song “You Saved Me,” while watching a TV show on Netflix. Plus, he explains why he’s not thinking about creating a full album right now. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: VaShawn Mitchell: “Use Your Time To Get Ready For Your Turn” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Marvin Sapp On What His Late Wife Taught Him About Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Ted Winn Reveals The Inspiration Behind New Single, “Stand In Awe” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]