Shawn Bigly On How He Came Up With “You Saved Me” While Watching Netflix [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Shawn Bigly is what Maurette Brown-Clark and GRIFF describe as a “singer’s singer.” He is the creative arts director of his church, Right Direction Church International. his a songwriter, teacher and mentor, and he chatted with Maurette & GRIFF about his new song, “You Saved Me”. GRIFF talks about his personal experience when he first saw Shawn perform.

Shawn reveals how he came up with the song “You Saved Me,” while watching a TV show on Netflix. Plus, he explains why he’s not thinking about creating a full album right now. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

