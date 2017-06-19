Pastor George Young On Fatherhood: Presence Is More Important Than Position [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Pastor George Young III, Senior Pastor and Founder of New Vision Cathedral of Praise Church (as well as a husband and father) helps Maurette Brown-Clark and GRIFF honor fathers in the “Get Up!” studio. He addresses the fact that some people don’t have a positive association with the word “father” because of their own associations with it. He explains, “our presence is more important than the position.”
By that, he explains, just because you think you may not be in a financial position to take care of someone, doesn’t mean you can’t be a father. Click on the audio player to hear more of this powerful message in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Pastor YPJ On Empowering Fatherless Youth In The Millennial Generation [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Of Thanks For The Step-Fathers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Erica Campbell Shares Memorable Father’s Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]