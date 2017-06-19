Marvin Sapp: The Synergy Necessary For Success [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Marvin Sapp kicks off the “Get Up!” morning show with a message inspired by Ephesians 3:20. He explains that there has to be a level of synergy in order for our lives to be successful. Whatever we do, as long as we stay connected to God and he stays connected to us, everything will work out.

But in order for that to happen, we have to make the decision that no matter what goes down, we won’t lose our relationship to God. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

