Marvin Sapp On What His Late Wife Taught Him About Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Light NC staff
TJ, GRIFF and Marvin Sapp were in the studio talking about relationships and communication. After grilling TJ about the kind of man she wants, GRIFF says he knows how to “speak female.” TJ, however, was not down for the phrasing he used. Marvin subsequently spoke a little bit about men’s understanding of women and how they communicate. Marvin explains that his wife taught him how to communicate with women.

Marvin explains that they used to do something she would call “5 things,” at the end of each day. And it is this routine that taught him to understand that women like details. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

