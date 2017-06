Cece Winans’ hit CD Throne Room, gets a new lease as Motown Gospel releases a special Gold Edition of the disc to digital retailers on June 16th.

Throne Room was originally released in 2003. The disc featured stand out hits like: Thirst for You, Mercy Said No and the Hallelujah Praise.

The Gold Edition will include an exclusive addition of Blessed Assurance, inspired by Winans’ tribute to Cicely Tyson at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors.

