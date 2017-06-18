Ring The Alarm! Beyoncé and Jay Z ‘Thrilled’ to Welcome Twins, Says Source

They’re here…and husbandhave welcomed twins and Blue Ivy is finally a big sis!

According to PEOPLE, a source has confirmed that the pop icon has given birth to her babies.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” the source told the lifestyle publication.

It’s rumored that she had both a boy and girl per these balloons that boasted a “J” and “B” on that were sent to the same hospital that the 35-year-old reportedly delivered at. However, no official statement from their camp has confirmed these reports.

Blue and pink balloons for "B & J" were delivered to the Los Angeles hospital Beyoncé is in labour at 👀 pic.twitter.com/6jIM9yZcCc — THEYONCÉHUB (@theyoncehub) June 17, 2017

Awww…It feels like yesterday when the Lemonade songstress announced in February that she pregnant with not one, but two babies:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Since then, she has been the pillar of pregnancy bliss and flawless maternity fashion:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

💙Inaugural Wearable Art Gala in support of WACO Theater Center 💙 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

And while the congrats are making their way around the Internet, the Beyhive is apprehensive about these reports:

The twins ain't here until BEYONCÉ says the twins are here so until BEYONCÉ says they're here you can cut the noise @usweekly pic.twitter.com/dLfFvpXZ8s — Twin Butterflies (@YonceHaunted) June 18, 2017

The twins ain’t here until Beyoncé announces it. pic.twitter.com/yE0DmxTFSM — K a r i o. (@itsKARY_) June 18, 2017

Y'all..just remember that Beyoncé got married, made TWO visual albums, gave birth to Blue and got pregnant with TWINS and NONE of y'all knew pic.twitter.com/YAzVSbZ6km — ㅤㅤwriter in the dark (@XINCHTRE) June 17, 2017

I will not celebrate the birth of Beyonce and Jay Z's twins until Beyonce posts on Instagram. Then it's official. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 18, 2017

Y'all actually believe an actual Beyoncé fan believes anything about Beyoncé that didn't actually come from Beyoncé's actual mouth. pic.twitter.com/6Y7Xfy5h3K — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) June 18, 2017

Beyoncé is a stunt queen. I'm skeptical until I see it from her Instagram to be honest! — 💅🏽 (@MADBLACKTHOT) June 17, 2017

Has she posted them on Beyoncé dot com? They ain't here. 😂 — Miss Moneypenny (@FannyG187) June 18, 2017

Meanwhile, others have a different theory:

Beyoncé is gonna post Jay holding the twins for Fathers Day pic.twitter.com/kN91W6iOGK — ㅤ (@beyupdate) June 18, 2017

If the news is true, CONGRATS Bey and Jay!!!

