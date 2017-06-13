Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Wayne Messem On How The City Of Miramar Is Bringing Liveliness To Its People [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Wayne Messem, the mayor of Miramar, Florida, and Albert Tucker of the city’s convention and visitors bureau visited the “Get Up!” studio. They talked with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about Miramar, which is the13th largest city in Florida and is becoming major destination for entertainment nowadays. Wayne talks about the beautiful diversity of the city and some of the cool new things coming together for the life of the city.

Wayne also talks about the new amphitheater; which is the only covered amphitheater in South Florida, and much more! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Tye Tribbett Talks About God As A Creative [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Leonard On Working With Her Husband To Create Upcoming Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Will & Alexis On What It Means To Represent Christ Always [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

55 photos Launch gallery

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 5 days ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 weeks ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 3 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 1 month ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 months ago
03.31.17