Wayne Messem On How The City Of Miramar Is Bringing Liveliness To Its People [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Wayne Messem, the mayor of Miramar, Florida, and Albert Tucker of the city’s convention and visitors bureau visited the “Get Up!” studio. They talked with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about Miramar, which is the13th largest city in Florida and is becoming major destination for entertainment nowadays. Wayne talks about the beautiful diversity of the city and some of the cool new things coming together for the life of the city.

Wayne also talks about the new amphitheater; which is the only covered amphitheater in South Florida, and much more! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

