The Confederate flag debate has lead Orange Co. school officials to change the school dress code.

The board voted Monday night to change the policy to prohibit disruptive clothing and accessories that are “indecent, profane or racially intimidating.”

The policy doesn’t mention the Confederate flag.

Those who called for the ban say this leaves a lot of discretion to principals and question how it would be enforced.

