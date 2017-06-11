Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Get In The Word & Stay There [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell has a message for those who misconstrue the word. Sometimes, we read the word and apply in the way that fits what you want, rather than truly looking into the word for the Holy Spirit to reveal its truth. When we read the word, we must continuously search to find out more. In fact, once you study the word enough, you want to learn more.

Don’t say in a place of confusion, or wait for someone else to tell you how to go about things. When you seek, you shall find- it’s all up to you! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Continue reading Faith Walking: Get In The Word & Stay There [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

