Faith Walking: Get In The Word & Stay There [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell has a message for those who misconstrue the word. Sometimes, we read the word and apply in the way that fits what you want, rather than truly looking into the word for the Holy Spirit to reveal its truth. When we read the word, we must continuously search to find out more. In fact, once you study the word enough, you want to learn more.

Don’t say in a place of confusion, or wait for someone else to tell you how to go about things. When you seek, you shall find- it’s all up to you! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

