Vigil Held For Slain 7Yr Old In Durham

A vigil was held Thursday for 7-year-old Kamari Munerlyn who was shot and killed after gunman identified as 28-year-old Devon Maurice Fowler opened fire on an SUV Kamari was traveling in.

The crowd released their balloons and lit candles to seek comfort after the senseless shooting death of the first-grader.

Kamari’s grandmother served as the family’s spokesperson as Kamari’s mom Felicia Parker cried in grief. Parker was in the car last Sunday when gunshots were fired from another vehicle on Hillandale Road; one of the bullets struck Kamari. The chaos ended outside Tokyo Express restaurant at Carver and Guess roads; the same spot where family, friends and even strangers gathered Thursday night to hold a vigil where Kamari died.

Afterwards Kamari’s family went home to finalize funeral arrangements.

The service is scheduled for Monday.

