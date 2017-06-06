GRIFF’s Prayer: Bring Back Real Pictures [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF was feeling nostalgic for a different era of photography. Today’s idea of photos, especially with the evolution of social media, is very different than how it used to be. GRIFF takes it back to fun family photos in different destinations, crazy outfits and backgrounds, sepia tones and more.

GRIFF implores God to bring back the real pictures. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

