Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: Get To The Source [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment


In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains that sometimes we don’t deal with problems on a real and efficient level. People’s actions often come from a source that is hidden underneath something else, and so we have to comb over our relationships to figure out the real root of a problem.

Sometimes, when we’re angry or arguing with loved ones, we’re dealing solely with the problem or what it looks like at its surface. Erica encourages us to get to the source. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: Free Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Love Talking: Love Others How God Loves You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Love Talking: What It Means To Be Loved [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-Telecast

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

32 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 5 days ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 1 month ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 month ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 3 months ago
03.20.17