Love Talking: Get To The Source [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains that sometimes we don’t deal with problems on a real and efficient level. People’s actions often come from a source that is hidden underneath something else, and so we have to comb over our relationships to figure out the real root of a problem.
Sometimes, when we’re angry or arguing with loved ones, we’re dealing solely with the problem or what it looks like at its surface. Erica encourages us to get to the source. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage
Wow we were young!!!! This is exactly 20 years ago.... Together for 20... This May we'll celebrate 15 years on marriage.. #GodIs #SoGood #WE15 @imericacampbell
I had no idea 20 years ago that my life would be this awesome and blessed!!! And it's because God has allowed me to do life with you!!!Happy Mother's Day baby!!! @imericacampbell
