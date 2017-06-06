GRIFF’s Prayer: A Social Media Request [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says he has a social media request for God. There are a lot of people on the internet who still have eggs for profile pictures, or rather, the default for when they haven’t chosen a photo of themselves for their profile. GRIFF also touches on extravagant and unnecessary names for social media pages.
GRIFF says a prayer for all the misguided social media users. Check out this exclusive video for more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
