‘Super Soaker’ Inventor Funds Robotics Teams Through Non-Profit

Lonnie Johnson says he wants to make a positive impact through helping aspiring engineers.

NewsOne Staff
Mobile, Alabama native Lonnie Johnson, the creator of the “Super Soaker,” is using his platform to pay it forward by funding high school robotics teams through his non-profit organization, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

Lonnie Johnson is now focusing on new battery technology, but his most rewarding pursuit may be sharing his knowledge with a new generation of engineers.

Now, he’s getting serious about giving back. His nonprofit helps fund high school robotics teams. One of them — the DISCbots from the nearby DeKalb International Student Center — is made up of refugees from nine countries. Incredibly, in just its second year, the DISCbots qualified for the world-wide robotics competition in Texas.

According to the outlet Johnson, who grew up during the civil rights movement and once worked as a NASA rocket scientist during his career, says that he simply wants to make a positive impact.

SOURCE: NBC News

