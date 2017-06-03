Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Use Your Power [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about what happens when you don’t tap into your power. She explains, you’re at place where you have salvation, but you don’t activate the Holy Spirit in your life. She explains that it is on us to connect with God and seek his favor over our lives. We have to really tap into the Holy Spirit, and do the work, in order to reap the benefits.

You already have the power, you just have to use it! Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

