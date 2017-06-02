Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City Officials and Mayoral Candidates

Are Charlotte officials really responsive to all sections of the city? Are investments, resources and services equally dispersed among the nearly 200 neighborhoods that comprise the Queen City? Grier Heights, Hidden Valley and communities in the Tuckaseegee area of town certainly have a bevy of economic and social challenges; while the upscale Dilworth and Ballantyne communities enjoy a robust economy and an unrivaled financial freedom – at least compared to the aforementioned neighborhoods. The divisions are stark. Community leaders have a lot to say about Charlotte’s City Council, the current crop of Mayoral candidates and the neglect many people in the poorer neighborhoods feel. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with both Rodney L. McGill and Orlando Tate of the ‘Save Our Children Movement’ and Supreme, owner of the Supreme Cutz Barbershop and ‘I Am Great Minds, Inc. LLC.’
