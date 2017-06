Join us this Sunday for 10am service as we present Bishop Tim Cowan of Erwin Church of God – 109 W C St, Erwin, NC with the Pastor of the Month plaque. Check out the Power Minute that features him on The Light 103.9.

The Pastor of the month is brought to you by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and The Light 103.9

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: