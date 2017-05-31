Wesley Morris On Bringing People To Christ With Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Wesley Morris came to the Get Up! studio to chat with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his beautiful initiative with ReviveTX, with which they deliver baptisms to people all over. Wesley explains how this act is a pure act of love, and how it is a beautiful way to reach people and bring new people to Christ.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

