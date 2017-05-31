Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Wesley Morris On Bringing People To Christ With Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Wesley Morris came to the Get Up! studio to chat with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his beautiful initiative with ReviveTX, with which they deliver baptisms to people all over. Wesley explains how this act is a pure act of love, and how it is a beautiful way to reach people and bring new people to Christ.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Fred Hammond Shares Subtle Opinion About Donald Trump’s Presidency [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Brian Cook Explains How God Saw Him Through The Loss Of His Son [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Wesley Morris On How He Ended Up Giving Away Mobile Baptisms [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

55 photos Launch gallery

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 6 days ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 4 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 month ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 months ago
03.10.17