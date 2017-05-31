Kevin Hart Opens Up About Alcoholic Dad

Kevin tell People Mag. “I learned what I shouldn’t be doing from him,” and reveals his personal struggles in his book: “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons.”

In an interview with Variety Kevin elaborates on how it was growing up with an alcoholic father who was often in prision… Hart says, “This is a story that can be told, and I chose to tell it. It’s funny, but there are serious components to it.”

“He didn’t escape any of it — jail, drugs, addictions, ruining your family to a point where my mom didn’t want me and my brother to be around him,” says Hart. “Seeing the stuff firsthand. Seeing the reality behind drugs and addiction, and what it can really do to a person, that’s why I don’t do drugs. I learned what I shouldn’t be doing from what my dad did.”

Read more at People & Variety

