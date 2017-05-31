“Underground” Canceled After 2 Seasons

Oh no! Say it ain’t so! After only two seasons, WGN has canceled the “Underground” series. Executive produced by John Legend, the show chronicled the lives of runaway slaves. It was a creative, trailblazing, gutsy and much needed series.
Peter Kern, the new CEO of Tribune Media–the parent company of WGN network–had this to say:
Despite ‘Underground’ being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season. We are tremendously proud of this landmark series that captured the zeitgeist and made an impact on television in a way never before seen on the medium.
Another network needs to pick up the series pronto! BET. TV One. Don’t let this series die.
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours