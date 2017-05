The storms that ran through parts of Sampson County has caused at least 14 injuries, school delays this morning and many without power.

Authorities said they received multiple reports of downed trees, trees on houses and downed power lines in the area of Kitty Fork Road and U.S. Highway 421 in Clinton.

As a result of the storms, Sampson & Clinton County schools are on a 2 hour delay this morning because of fallen trees.

Read more at WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: