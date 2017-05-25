Tonight’s The Night! Jamie Foxx’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Debuts

Tonightexpands his resume beyond actor and comedian to add on game show host.

Debuting on FOX, the Oscar winner brings you Beat Shazam which is the first reality competitive show based off the phone app Shazam. The concept? Teams will listen to a song for a few seconds and try to recognize it the fastest.

The deal breaker will be to see if the last team standing can outwit Shazam in the truest definition of man against machine. If the team can correctly guess six songs before Shazam, they’ll walk away with $1 million. Sounds pretty dope huh?

Even better? The first episode features none other than Empire’s Terrence Howard.

For future episodes Foxx told Billboard that in addition to Mariah Carey showing up, there will be plenty of the surprises: “There’s a piano on the set, and I say I’ve got a “magic piano” and sometimes when I sing on this piano, whoever I’m singing, the artist will come out — maybe — so I’ll sing, ‘Where are you now that I need you?’ — you never know, [Justin Bieber] may come out. Or Barbra Streisand, or Drake, or anybody that I’ve hung out with or worked with. You never know who might stop by, but that’s just the element of having fun.”

BEAUTIES: Will you be watching?

