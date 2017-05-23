Local
Senate Plan Could Increase NC Driver’s Ed. Cost Tremendously

Melissa Wade
Teenage boy holding driving license

Source: Greg Paprocki / Getty

Driver’s education cost could go up to $300 or $400 for parents in latest senate proposal.

The state senate’s version of the proposed state budget includes a Driver Safety Incentive Program. It basically transforms funding put in place two years ago into a reimbursement program.  Basically parents would have to pay the full price for driver’s education and be reimbursed approx. $275, if their child passes the learner’s permit test the first time around.

Officials explain that this would place the importance of students studying to pass the test the first time around.

But what about students who just don’t take test well or get nervous????

Read more at ABC11.

