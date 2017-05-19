Man Plows Into Crowd In NY’s Times Square

18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was killed Thursday when a speeding car plowed into pedestrians in Manhattan’s bustling Times Square. The man identified as Richard Rojas, 26, of the Bronx plowed into a crowd killing one and injuring at least 22 others. Law enforcement reported that Rojas tested positive for PCP and told police that God made him do it.

Rojas has been arrested twice in New York — in 2015 and 2008 — for drunken driving, New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

