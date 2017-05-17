Congratulations To Pastor Cowan, Our May Pastor Of The Month

Congratulations to Bishop Tim Cowan of Erwin Church of God on being voted our May 2017 Pastor of the Month.

Listen for the Power Minute that will feature him and we will visit the church on a very special Sunday to present him with the Pastor of the Month plaque.

The Pastor of the month is brought to you by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and The Light 103.9

More about Pastor Cowan….

Pastor Tim Cowan is an outstanding man of God who loves the Lord with his whole heart. He has been married for 37 years with three children, 6 grandchildren and 1 on the way. He has been in ministry for over 35 years and the Pastor of Erwin Church of God for about 6 years and in this role he is the acting District Pastor. He is a praying man who begins his day at the church in prayer with his staff and anyone who would like to attend. He performs his duties as the Shepherd of our church by visiting not only in state but several times out of state when needed, counseling, and preaching the word. He has shown his support not only to the adults of the church but also the children and teen departments. He is not only a Pastor who does these things he also does a lot of work around the church that no Pastor around would do and especially would not do if there was not extra pay involved. He has renovated the children’s church, boys clubs, and girls club room to make them more inviting and child friendly, He mows the lawn, remodeled the parsonage and fixed things that have gone by the wayside in years past, but not only does he take care of his own church but the other district churches that have needed things. Again he goes above and beyond to make sure his people are taken care of during the Hurricane by helping victims in our church remodel and repair things that were destroyed. He is active in the Chamber of Commerce participating in the National Day of Prayer, He has had special services honoring our Volunteer servicemen.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: