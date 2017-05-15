Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Netflix & Chill: The Best Shows & Movies To Watch In May

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Netflix May

Source: Netflix / Netflix


Grab a bottle of wine and snuggle up next to your Netflix and chill partner, here’s what’s coming to Netflix in May.

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (May 16)

Richard Pryor: Icon (May 1)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt S3 (May 19)

Hunter Gatherer (May 8)

The Intent (May 15)

Believe (May 26)

Don’t Think Twice (May 1)

Sense8 S2 (May 5)

Get Me Roger Stone

RELATED STORIES:

10 Black Shows & Movies To Watch On Netflix This Month

Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave Chappelle Comedy Special

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 4 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 4 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 4 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 1 month ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17