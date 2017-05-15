Travis Greene Reveals The Bible Story That Inspired “You Waited” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Grammy-nominated singer, musician, writer, producer and pastor Travis Greene won seven stellar awards this year, and was named the most played gospel artist in 2016 by Billboard Magazine. He chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his powerful new song, “You Waited.” He explains how he got the inspiration from God to write the song, saying, “it was so loud in my heart.”

Follow @GetUpErica

Travis talks about his church in Columbia, South Carolina, and how he is enjoying his experience pastoring there along with his wife. Plus, he talks about the music video for “You Waited,” and the process of recording of the album, “Crossover: Live From Music City,” which will be released this summer! Check out this exclusive interview to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Travis Greene On Writing “Made A Way” To Speak Faith Over His Life [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Travis Greene On Why God Wanted Him To Perform At The Inaugural Ball [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Those Mad At Chrisette Michele & Travis Greene [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]