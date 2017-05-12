Surprise, Jeff Sessions Wants Tougher Prison Sentencing Guidelines

Surprise, Jeff Sessions Wants Tougher Prison Sentencing Guidelines

Criminal justice reform advocates say a new directive for federal prosecutors to charge suspects with the most serious provable offense would target Black and brown bodies.

The Light NC staff
Making good on the Trump administration’s pledge to promote a Blue Lives Matter agenda, Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday issued a new directive for federal prosecutors to “charge suspects with the most serious offense you can prove,” reports CNN.

Sessions outlined the order in a brief one-page memo (pdf), which represents a dramatic departure from Obama-era criminal justice reform measures. “The most serious offenses are those that carry the most substantial guidelines sentence, including mandatory minimum sentences,” Sessions states in the memo.

The announcement was criticized on Twitter by the Advancement Project, a nonprofit group that focuses on racial justice issues, which called it an attack on people of color.

Other Twitter users also slammed the directive, highlighting the nation’s racist history of using prisons to oppress Black and brown bodies.

Other users noted that the directive could work in favor of federal investigators currently engaged in probing the Trump campaign’s alleged involvement in Russiagate.

SOURCE: CNN

Easter use to be such an exciting White House experience when Barack Obama was in office: good food, good music and celebs from all walks of life. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted their first White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday and things did not go as smoothly as they would like. Besides dragging the president for opening the celebration by telling kids and their families that his agenda is moving forward — see what else the Internet pointed out that went wrong during Trump’s White House Easter Egg Hunt.

