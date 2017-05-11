Kev On Stage: No More Funeral Home Fans [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kev On Stage is the head of the members relations committee, and he is responsible for communicating the needs of the congregation to the pastor. This member letter explains that some of the members are a bit disturbed by the fans they are given to deal with the heat in church. They have the details of the funeral home on them, and when it’s too hot, that can seem more like a eery omen than just a sponsorship advertisement.

