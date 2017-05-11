Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Fasting And Discipline [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell says she prides herself on being able discipline herself. She explains that when she is fasting, the first day is just fine, and the second day is just fine, but the third day, it is really difficult. The enemy tries to get into your head and make you think that your fasting is going to take you down. That’s where a strong spirit and being able to regulate one’s own actions comes in handy.

Erica says that when you fast you open your spirit to hear things from God that you can’t hear when you’re cluttered by a whole bunch of other stuff. Ask yourself: who is really in control? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

