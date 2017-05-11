Black Men Urge City Officials To Declare ‘State Of Emergency’ In Grand Rapids, Michigan

A group of Black men in Grand Rapids, Michigan attended a city commission meeting Tuesday night and urged officials to declare a “state of emergency,” MLive.com reports.
The Greater Rapids NAACP told the news outlet that about 100 Black men met the previous night at LifeQuest Ministries and agreed that something must be done to address reports of police bias and to protect their families.
“I hear you loud and clear as you are suggesting we call a state of emergency,” said Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear at the two-hour public hearing. “I don’t know whose job it is to call that—but I agree with you that there is a state of emergency. If I had the authority to call a state of emergency I would.”
The men told the commissioners that they want to prevent racial tensions from boiling over.
In April, a study found that Grand Rapids police are two times more likely to stop Black drivers, and cops searched Black drivers at a higher rate than non-Black drivers.
One month earlier, Grand Rapids police held five innocent Black boys at gunpoint and searched them for weapons. A video shows one of the boys crying as he lay on the ground, the outlet reported.
SOURCE: MLive.com
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
Amadou Diallo, 22
Sean Bell, 23
Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Ramarley Graham, 18
Trayvon Martin, 17
Mohamed Bah, 27
Kimani Gray, 16
Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Victor White III, 22
Dontre Hamilton, 31
Eric Garner, 43
John Crawford, 22
Omar Abrego, 37
Michael Brown Jr, 18
Ezell Ford, 25
Dante Parker, 36
Kajieme Powell, 25
Darrien Hunt, 22
Jack Jacquez, 27
Akai Gurley, 28
Tamir Rice, 12
Tony Robinson, 19
Walter Scott, 50
Freddie Gray, 25
Ronald "RJ" Williams, 23
Michael Sabbie, 35
Delrawn Small, 37
Alton Sterling, 37
Philando Castile, 32
Gregory Frazier, 56
Tyre King, 13
Terence Crutcher, 40
Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Alfred Olango, 38
Reginald Thomas, 36
Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Joshua Beal, 25
Kajuan Raye, 19
