Erica Campbell & GRIFF On What They Hope Listeners Take Away From The Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell and GRIFF are celebrating one whole year of “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.” They are sharing their excitement to have made it a whole year of faith walking, love talking and joy living. They both explain what they individually hope that their listeners are getting out of the show.

Follow @GetUpErica

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Celebrate One Year Of “Get Up! Mornings” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Talk About How They’ve Contributed To Black History [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Sings His Favorite Gospel Song For Erica Campbell! [EXCLUSIVE]