President Trump Fires FBI Director

President Trump suddenly fired FBI Director James Comey, which came as a surprise to Comey and shocked many at the White House.

In a signed letter released by the White House, Trump informed Comey that he was “hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately,” explaining that he reached the conclusion that Comey is “not able to effectively lead the bureau.”

“It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission,” Trump told Comey in the letter. “I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, described Trump’s decision as arriving only after a long memo from the deputy attorney general, which Spicer said was delivered Tuesday, detailing Comey’s shortcomings on investigating Clinton’s emails.

However many are speculating if his firing had more to do with him getting too close to the Russian involvement with the Presidential elections.

