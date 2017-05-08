Faith Walking: Love Thy Neighbor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition in Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recalls the variety of different kinds of neighbors she had growing up. Sometimes they were the kind of neighbor you could go to to get eggs or butter when you need it. But sometimes, they’re not so friendly. But Erica talks about always being considerate of her neighbors, making sure her guests don’t block their driveway, or not being too loud if the sound bleed is intense.

Erica reads the passage from the bible about loving your neighbor, and explains how we can make sure we are actively doing that every day! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

