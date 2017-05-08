Faith Walking: Love Thy Neighbor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition in Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recalls the variety of different kinds of neighbors she had growing up. Sometimes they were the kind of neighbor you could go to to get eggs or butter when you need it. But sometimes, they’re not so friendly. But Erica talks about always being considerate of her neighbors, making sure her guests don’t block their driveway, or not being too loud if the sound bleed is intense.
Erica reads the passage from the bible about loving your neighbor, and explains how we can make sure we are actively doing that every day! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Willie Moore Jr: Faith and Family #Flatout
35 photos Launch gallery
1. The Moore Men
1 of 35
2.
2 of 35
3.
3 of 35
4. The Moore’s!
4 of 35
5. Willie’s dad with baby Princeton
5 of 35
6. Willie and his oldest son!
6 of 35
7. Willie with his two oldest sons.
7 of 35
8. Willie with his wife and three sons.
8 of 35
9. The Moore’s!
9 of 35
10. Willie with Peyton, Princeton and Khalil!
10 of 35
11. Peyton!
11 of 35
12. Willie and his Dad
12 of 35
13. Willie Moore with his dad and son Khalil
Source:Instagram
13 of 35
14. Willie with his sons and pregnant wife before baby Princeton was officially added to the brood.
Source:Instagram
14 of 35
15. Hey, it’s Princeton and Willie!
15 of 35
16. Peyton and Princeton!
16 of 35
17. Willie Moore Jr. is versatile! Whether he is rocking jeans and Timbs or……
17 of 35
18. ….Pulling off a suit!
18 of 35
19. Willie and Rev. Jesse Jackson standing for justice in Ferguson
Source:Instagram
19 of 35
20. Willie and his wife get cute in athletic gear
Source:Instagram
20 of 35
21. Willie delivers a message in faith.
Source:Instagram
21 of 35
22. Willie and his dad Willie Moore Sr.
Source:Instagram
22 of 35
23. Willie strikes a pose!
Source:Instagram
23 of 35
24. It was selfie time with the Moore’s!
Source:Instagram
24 of 35
25. Willie and Peyton
Source:Instagram
25 of 35
26. Willie with Khalil and Peyton
Source:Instagram
26 of 35
27. Willie and Peyton
Source:Instagram
27 of 35
28. Brotherly love: Khalil and Peyton get silly in a restaurant.
Source:Instagram
28 of 35
29. Another great photo of Khalil and Peyton!
29 of 35
30. Willie and his bestfriend, his mom!
Source:Instagram
30 of 35
31. Another snap of Willie’s mom!
Source:Instagram
31 of 35
32. Willie lands a kiss on Peyton!
Source:Instagram
32 of 35
33. Willie captioned this photo: “I absolutely love this crew. God granted me the best team in the world.”
Source:Instagram
33 of 35
34. Willie and radio legend Tom Joyner
Source:Instagram
34 of 35
35. Willie with his beautiful family on the day of Peyton’s baptism.
Source:Instagram
35 of 35